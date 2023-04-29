Automotive world turned upside down: now all manufacturers want it – this incredible technology will accompany us everywhere

Who knows if this move in the car market segment is not directly proportional to what is happening in the telephony world.

Smartphones have flooded the tech market, they are the most used device globally for posting, there are now millions and millions of people who have cell phones. You want for convenience, you want above all for the cost.

An ever-evolving industry. Samsung, while remaining tied to and faithful to tradition, was the first, the most performing, to go further, betting on leaflets. Smart move, which has brought billions into the coffers of the South Korean giant, while also becoming a source of inspiration for other companies. Saturated market?

There are many who have followed the path of Samsung. Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, just about everyone. All but Apple. Who knows if there will ever be a foldable iPhone. A question that always echoes in the ether when it comes to foldables. But what if the future was elsewhere? many are beginning to think that the future of smartphones will no longer be in foldables, but in rollables: more resistant mobile phones than foldables, nonetheless fascinating on the design side. However, we will find out in the near future. In the present there are those who are already exploiting the rollable technology. In other fields.

E’ Hyundai Mobis. It’s out in the open, complete with photos, revealing its revolution to the world, a roll-up infotainment screen that can stretch up to 30 inches when fully extended. The concept of the South Korean public vehicle spare parts company, responsible for the technology and parts that go into Hyundai, Kia and Genesis products, said it wanted to focus on this hardware, a novelty in the sector tending to a real revolution. A bit like Samsung (same country, on the other hand) Hyundai Mobis imagines this infotainment screen that becomes roll-up, capable of offering three main dimensions.

A different experience

When the vehicle starts, the screen will rise with one third of the display visible. Why? The aim is to offer the user an experience different from the current one: it will show basic driving info such as time, temperature and small widgets, so the driver will be able to use the screen in its form of two thirds, for example, while using navigation.

When the driver stops his car, the display will fully extendallowing you to watch multimedia content in a 16:9 aspect ratio, always with a resolution higher than QHD (2560 x 1440).

The technology was developed for minimize installation space and provide “a competitive advantage”. Just like you imagine the experience of a rollable smartphone (Motorola knows something about it) compared to a foldable cell phone.

