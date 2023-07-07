Home » AUTONOMOUS DRIVING Trucks with Inceptio autonomous driving system have traveled more than 40 million km in China – News
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING Trucks with Inceptio autonomous driving system have traveled more than 40 million km in China – News

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING Trucks with Inceptio autonomous driving system have traveled more than 40 million km in China – News

Chinese company focused on developing autonomous driving technologies for heavy trucks, Inceptio Technology, today announced that the Inceptio autonomous driving system has traveled more than 40 million kilometers without an accident on Chinese highways.

This latest milestone underlines the safety and reliability of Inceptio’s full-stack autonomous driving solution, as well as the acceleration of its commercial deployment.

Inceptio’s L3 self-driving trucks have been in commercial service since the end of 2021. Working closely with two of China‘s leading OEMs, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and Sinotruk, Inceptio has delivered hundreds of mass-produced heavy trucks designed from the ground up to be fully integrated with the Inceptio autonomous driving system.

Major customers including Budweiser, Nestle, JD Logistics and Deppon Express have deployed Inceptio trucks on their transportation logistics network across China.

Inceptio’s solution offers significant benefits to all segments of the freight ecosystem. The company’s focus on mass production makes the L3 autonomous trucks reliable enough to be produced by OEMs and highly cost-effective to be purchased and operated by fleet operators, while its advanced technical features significantly increase the safety of drivers and enable end customers to receive goods at lower shipping costs.

