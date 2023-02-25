Home World “Autonomy? South has paid enough”
World

“Autonomy? South has paid enough”

by admin
“Autonomy? South has paid enough”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​21 minutes ago

“The Democratic Party must oppose all forms of inequality starting from territorial ones. I would like a united party in countering the differentiated autonomy plan carried out by Calderoli and Meloni, because it would further divide a country that must instead be mended”. Elly says it…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Schlein closes the campaign for the primary in Palermo: “Autonomy? The South has paid enough” appeared 21 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  South Korea's arms exports surge: 9 months to sell 13 billion US dollars, Poland is the largest buyer jqknews

You may also like

Semifinal Del Monte® Italian Cup 2023 – live...

R. Kelly’s sentence is increased by twenty years

Cagliari transfer market, will Giulini really go all-in...

Wine merchants or war crimes profiteers? – Mondoweiss

A woman died when the plane took off...

Euroleague director Maršal Glikman is delighted with Belgrade...

Former boxer Klitschko drives a Leopard 2 tank...

Catania does not want to get distracted, with...

Ukraine, independent media: “Wagner’s boss overshadowed by the...

FANTASYLAND: THE CHRONICLES OF YALTAR

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy