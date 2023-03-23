The evolving competitive landscape in Italy: a look at 5G networks and operator strategies with the latest Opensignal report

Italy remains a very dynamic market, especially on 5G. Operators are improving the experience for their customers and, albeit slowly, the country’s 5G networks are improving at a pace that appears to be faster than in neighboring European markets.

Opensignal data also shows that Iliad and WindTre are continuing to gain ground in the availability of 5G networks, making further strides in recent quarters. However, Vodafone and TIM users, in the meantime, enjoy the highest 5G speed on the Italian market.

Precisely Vodafone 5G users have recorded the greatest speed improvement in recent quarters, substantially reducing the distance with TIM users who had so far enjoyed the higher 5G download speed.

The report on 5G in Italy

Italy lags behind on 5G download speeds, but is catching up

While Italy continues to trail most other European markets in terms of average 5G download speedsnational speeds are increasing at a significantly faster rate than in other European markets.

5G download speeds in other European markets averaged 173.8 Mbps, 62% faster than the Italian market’s speed of 107.3 Mbps. However, the average for other markets only increased by 3 9% year-on-year (year-over-year), while Italy’s 5G download speed score increased by an impressive 13.4% over the same period.

We have a similar story when we look at average 4G download speeds with Italy occupying roughly the same position – towards the bottom – within comparable European markets.

4G download speeds in Italy were 31 Mbps, compared to speeds in other European markets (48.5% faster) with 4G download speeds of 46.1 Mbps.

The WindTre merger and the evolution of the 5G experience are changing the winners of the Opensignal award

Opensignal regularly reports on the state of the mobile network experience in Italy, awarding prizes to operators for the experience recorded by their users, with a series of reports published every six months since 2016.



Since the merger WindTre has become the second most awarded network in Italy, winning 21 awards out of the 67 available in the three years since its inception. Suffice it to say that, in the four years that preceded the launch of the new single brand, Wind and 3 Italia had practically not won any awards.

Observing the progression of the Download Speed Experience in Italy in the last three years, instead Vodafone stands out for improving the speed of its users. From Q4 2020 to Q4 2021, the average download speed of all customers on Vodafone’s network increased by 37.5% from 25Mbps to 34.4Mbps.

Not only that, Vodafone has decisively dominated the Download Speed ​​Experience category since the second quarter of 2021, winning three consecutive Opensignal awards.

Celebration also for TIM users who enjoyed the fastest 5G download speed ever in Italy. Beware of pursuers, or rather Vodafone which managed to bridge the gap with TIM, going from 2.7x to 1.6x the difference in user speed in those five quarters.

The story is reversed for 5G Availability, where WindTre and Iliad lead the ranking

The story is known: the two operators are working to accelerate the rollout of 5G through RAN sharing agreements, with a joint venture finalized in January 2023. It is no coincidence that 5G users on the WindTre and Iliad networks were connected to the 5G signal for 29.4% and 15.1% of their time in the third quarter of 2022.

