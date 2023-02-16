Home World Available today on Game Pass: Cities Skylines Remastered
by admin
We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from now on Xbox Game Pass: it is about Cities: Skylines – Remasteredexpanded and remastered edition for Xbox Series X|S of the popular city management/simulator from Paradox Interactive.

The game puts us in charge of a growing city, from building the first roads to meeting the ever-changing needs of thousands of citizens, seeing us design, build and manage the city of our dreams, from public services to civic policies, and putting ourselves trying to transform a simple town into a lively metropolitan center.

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Cities: Skylines

