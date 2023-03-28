We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about MLB The Show 23the new baseball simulator from Sony San Diego coming to Xbox and Game Pass for the third consecutive year.

MLB The Show 23 offers the most realistic experience ever for you to live the diamond baseball dream. Break the game and conquer the show with your favorite players, the most famous rivalries and all the memorable moments of MLB.

Live the next-gen experience of MLB The Show 23 play on Xbox Series X|S, with the return of Stadium Creator mode, and challenge your friends with cross-play* or progress across platforms using progress sync.

Savor the baseball dream with expanded commentary and presentation updates in the game, featuring updated graphic styles, realistic 3D environments with new outside views of MLB’s best stadiums, and increased detail in uniforms and equipment.

For the first time in history, MLB The Show 23 is in partnership with WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC™. Build your dream team with national team stars and Flashbacks from the World Baseball Classic 2023 tournament. Plus, you can customize your team in Diamond Dynasty with the official kits of each participating nation!

Diamond Dynasty offers new ways to play, earn and improve your team! Live the baseball dream with more than 25 new MLB legends, for a total of over 180 collectible legends to form your team.

Keep getting rewards after completing a special program – spin the wheel every time you reach a milestone to redeem a reward. The more you play, the more you earn!

Use the new Captain cards to make a position player and a pitcher from your lineup the role of captain, then unlock amazing upgrades by meeting these players’ unique criteria.

Franchise Mode now includes the new MLB Postseason format, schedule, and other rulebook updates. Plus, the MLB Draft experience has been revamped to add strategy and depth to managing your roster.

Challenge your friends in cross-play matches. With progress sync, you can progress through the game, obtain content and use it on different consoles.

Flawless Performance: Immerse yourself in the atmosphere with smooth gameplay at up to 60fps.

4K Resolution: Experience the excitement and excitement of real matches in crisp, dynamic 4K resolution.