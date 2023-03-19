Home World Avalanche above Courmayeur, two skiers are missing
Avalanche above Courmayeur, two skiers are missing

by admin
Two skiers are missing under the avalanche that broke off in a gully in the Val Veny, above Courmayeur (Aosta). This was ascertained by the rescue team that arrived on the spot by land.

They have been singled out two skiers who are in good condition and they reported the two missing. The party comes from northern Europe. Search operations continue. Given a temporary clearing up, the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue will attempt a helicopter rotation.

