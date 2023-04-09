Home World Avalanche detaches from the Armancette glacier in the French Alps: four dead and one injured. Macron: “A thought for the victims”
World

by admin
Avalanche detaches from the Armancette glacier in the French Alps: four dead and one injured. Macron: “A thought for the victims”

A Avalanche which was formed on Armancette glacierin French Alps, ran over and killed four people on Easter afternoon. This was communicated by the interior minister of the country, Gerald Darmaninwhile the search operations continue for which two helicopters and more than 20 rescuers have been mobilized.

The number of victims of the accident was also confirmed by the French prosecutor’s office, according to which there is also a wounded, while eight people were unharmed and the search for possible survivors continues. The local newspaper The Liberated Dauphine reported that the first alarm was given around 11.27 in the municipality of Les Contamines-Montjoie when a large avalanche 500 meters wide and more than 1,500 meters deep hit the usually very crowded area.

Even the French president Emmanuel Macron he addressed a “thought” to the “victims”: “Our assistance is mobilized to find the people still stuck in the snow – he wrote on Twitter – Our thoughts go to them too”.

