In Austria the last two missing from the avalanche that yesterday had buried ten skiers in the ski resort of Lech Zurz, at an altitude of 2,700m, in the western Alpine Land of Vorarlberg were found and rescued, although seriously injured, during the night. Four of the ten people rescued are injured. Some media write it, quoting the Austrian press agency Apa. The avalanche occurred around 3 pm in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of 2700 meters, in the ski area of ​​Lech and Zürs. According to the warning service, there was a high risk of avalanches in the area on Sunday.

The wounded are hospitalized in the hospital of Innsbruck, in Tyrol. “According to the latest information, we can conclude that there are no more people missing,” said the police, cited by the APA, which did not disclose the nationalities of the skiers involved.

