A group of five Italians was involved in one of the four avalanches that hit northern Norway today. This was reported by the Aftenposten website quoting the police: one of them died, while two others were injured, one seriously while the others were unharmed. The death of the Italian was also confirmed by the Farnesina. Today, in the region – according to the media – avalanches were also recorded in three other areas of North-Troms, with a total toll of four dead.

The accident and the survivors

The group was on the Kavringtinden peak, a mountain almost 1,300 meters high, a destination for hikers. Some of them – internal sources of the Farnesina declared – had backpacks with airbags which allowed them to remain on the surface when they were overwhelmed. Others slammed into trees and sustained bruises of varying severity. “The group leader – they say from the Foreign Ministry – with whom we also spoke, seems to have suffered a frontal contusion and is in a state of confusion, unable to answer our questions logically”. The seriously injured would be in conditions defined as critical but apparently conscious in the Tromso hospital. The five are all from the Vicenza area, with them were also three other compatriots who, however, did not make the day trip due to unfavorable weather conditions and are now in a hotel. The police forces are informing the families of the people involved in the tragic accident.

“There were five people of foreign origin who were on a field trip. We can confirm that one person is deceased,” he said. Morten Pettersenpolice spokesman. Pettersen added that two other people were injured, one seriously and one with “moderate injuries”. The others were unharmed.



The map of the most avalanche-prone areas in Northern Norway

An invested farm

In the locality of Reinoya, a small island in the North-Troms of about 300 inhabitants, an avalanche hit a farm, dragging it into the sea. A man and a woman were found dead in the water, as well as a hundred head of cattle. The municipality has evacuated the other residents. In Storlett, in the municipality of Nordreisa, an avalanche involved another group of foreign tourists. One person was found lifeless. A fourth avalanche caused no casualties. The police advised anyone not to move to the mountains in the area due to the bad weather conditions. A red alert has been issued for both today and tomorrow in several locations.

The tragedy announced

Tor Indrevoll, director of operations of the Troms Red Cross Relief Corps, spoke of an extremely serious situation in the area. The authorities – reports Aftenposten – had warned on Thursday of a great risk of avalanches in the region. The police have advised against anyone moving on the mountains in the area, due to the bad weather conditions, and a red alert has been issued for both today and tomorrow in various locations.