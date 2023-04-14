The three ski mountaineers who have been missing since yesterday under an avalanche in Val di Rhemes, in the Gran Paradiso area, in Valle d’Aosta have been identified. They are still under the snow and there is no hope of finding them still alive. They are three students of the course for alpine guides in the Aosta Valley: Lorenzo Holzknecht, 39 years old, ski mountaineering champion, born in Sondalo and raised in Bormio, Sandro Dublanc, 44 years old, ski instructor from Champorcher, and the financier Elia Meta, aged 37, serving in the Entreves barracks. On site, by helicopter, the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue and the Alpine Rescue of the financial police.



The instructor of the course for mountain guides, Matteo Giglio, 49 years old, residing in Valle d’Aosta, escaped the avalanche and managed to get down to the valley: he was taken to the emergency room, his conditions are not serious.

Lorenzo Holzknecht, 39, ski mountaineering champion, is one of the three missing.. Born in Sondalo and raised in Bormio, in his career he won one gold (in the relay in 2010), one silver and two bronzes at the world championships, as well as two golds, one silver and one bronze at the European championships. The other two missing are the 44-year-old Sandro Dublanc from the Aosta Valley, a ski instructor from Champorcher, and the 37-year-old financier Elia Meta, in service in the Entreves barracks.

