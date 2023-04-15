Bormio – Bormio weeps Lorenzo Lolló Holzknecht. This morning was a sad awakening for the Magnificent Land and the Alta Valtellina.

The news of tragic death by Lorenzo Holzknecht, victim of an avalanche in Valle d’Aosta in the Gran Paradiso area, he left everyone dismayed because Lollo was a lot known and appreciated in the Upper Valley also for his activity as a mountain guide, which he began immediately after leaving ski mountaineering activity of absolute level.

With the blue colors of the SkialpLorenzo, born in Sondalo in December of 1984 and grew up in Bormio, won a gold in the relay in 2010 in Canillo where he also won a bronze in the team event. In the world championship of Claut 2011 you achieved a team silver and in that of Verbier in 2015 you achieved the individual bronze in the Vertical Race. Furthermore, we must also mention the gold in the relay, the silver in the team and the bronze in the individual at the European Tambre in 2009 and the team gold in the review of the old continent in 2012. This is his sports palmares.

Then Lollo devoted himself body and soul to his great passion: the mountain, becoming aspiring mountain guide and accompanying many tourists and friends in the magnificent scenery of the Alta Valtellina. And not only. In recent years you have collaborated with the Skitrab, a leading company in the production of skialp skis, for the development of new materials. His passion yesterday “betrayed” him. In Val di Rhemesin the Gran Paradiso area in Valle D’Aosta, just to support one of the last ones corsi that they lacked to take the definitive alpine guide qualification was swept away and killed by an avalanche, along with Sandro Dublanc, 44 years old ski instructor, and to the financier Elia Meta, 37 years old. The three, it would seem from the first reconstructions, were in fact in a consortium of the alpine guide course.

A dare the alarm it was Mattia Giglio who, although overwhelmed by the avalanche, survived the tragedy by walking down to the valley. Lollo, Sandro and Elia didn’t make it, the snow buried them on Thursday and the bodies were recovered this morning, thanks to the men of the Valle d’Aosta mountain rescue and the mountain rescue of the Guardia di Finanza. Lollo leaves there companion Roberta and little Peter.