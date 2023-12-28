Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Xbox Series X | S)

The game

It is the Earth year 2146, eight years before the events narrated in the first cinematic Avatar: the planet is in full colonization by humans and the corporate organization RDA has launched a program to facilitate integration with the indigenous Na’vi in the Western Frontier, a previously unseen area of ​​the world of Pandora. The TAP (The Ambassador Program) is a sort of school for the children of the Na’vi tribes, trained by Dr. Alma Cortez – a human who “wears” an Avatar to better interact with the natives – to one day become workers or soldiers of the RDA. An apparently beneficial program, but Dr. Cortez does not know that in reality the director of the operation, John Mercer, forcibly kidnaps children from their villages to force them into the program. For this reason the boys remain hostile and often try to escape, but every attempt is repressed by force.

Eight years pass when the unforeseeable happens. A revolt of Na’vi and humans, led by the protagonist of the first Avatar Jake Sully, ruins the RDA’s plans, also causing extensive damage to the TAP training facility. Director Mercer then decides to execute all the kids in the program, but Dr. Cortez manages to save them by hiding them in cryogenic capsules, where they will remain for sixteen years. In all this time, Mercer has begun a plan to exploit Pandora’s resources by starting drilling throughout the region, while Cortez, having learned about the true nature of the RDA, has entered the resistance formed by humans and na’vi. It is she who awakens the boys from cryogenic sleep when Mercer returns to the now ruined TAP facility to finish the job he failed to complete sixteen years earlier.

MX Video – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

It is from here that our adventures begin in the role of the protagonist (or the protagonist, since we can create our own character and decide both the appearance and the sex) of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, in the game simply called “Sarentu” from the name of his tribe which has now completely disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Once we escape from the TAP structure, we begin to get to know the clans of the vast area of ​​Pandora in which the game is set, but above all we begin to understand how much Mercer’s operations are putting the environmental balance of Pandora at risk, threatening the existence of entire species and the na’vi themselves. The only way to oppose Mercer and the RDA is for the different Na’vi tribes to ally against the common enemy, but they must first be reached and convinced that this is a war worth fighting. Our objective in the game will be to explore the lands of Pandora, come into contact with the different tribes and gain their trust, while ruining Mercer’s plans in the various operations he has launched around the game world, until to the inevitable final battle.

From a gameplay perspective, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora it is a first-person action-adventure that follows Ubisoft’s classic open world template quite faithfully, so much so that it is reminiscent in numerous aspects of both the Far Cry series and the recent Assassin’s Creed. The Western Frontier is very vast and exploration initially takes place on foot, with an excellent parkour system that allows us to climb, climb trees and exploit vines; Pandorà also develops a lot vertically, so these innate abilities of the na’vi are very useful. This is at least until we acquire our “ikran”, a flying creature with which we form a relationship of mutual trust and which we can ride to go anywhere, or almost anywhere. Several areas of the world, for reasons that will be explained in the story, are in fact not initially accessible from the ikran, and must therefore be explored on foot before unlocking access for our bird. As always we have a map available that is initially largely obscured by fog, which clears as we visit the different areas; here we find different biomes, from the initial jungle/forest to flatter areas with vast prairies or others characterized by the typical rocks/floating islands of the world of Pandora. Furthermore, numerous areas are invaded by toxic fumes that make them deadly, and in order to cross them safely, the RDA drilling structures that are causing the release of these fumes must be destroyed.

In addition to the RDA structures, the different areas are also populated by different Na’vi villages and camps with which it is possible to speak to obtain secondary missions in addition to the main ones, very useful in addition to the main ones to level up our character. Here the growth system is not based on experience points, but on equipment: as we play we find increasingly better weapons and clothing, and by equipping them they will also increase our level. Also inevitable is a skill tree which, by spending the skill points earned by completing missions and doing other activities, allows us to develop different categories of characteristics: those related to hunting (search for materials, stealth and wildlife hunting), combat, riding of the ikran and so on.

Missions are generally centered around finding specific characters or villages, storming RDA facilities, or investigating specific locations. As for the fighting, at the base it is obviously an FPS, but our armament, although there is no shortage of machine guns and shotguns, is mainly composed of bows of different designs and a very useful slingshot that allows us to launch powerful grenades. sticky, motion-sensitive leads. This, together with the fact that our Sarentu is rather vulnerable to enemy shots (despite the protection offered by the best quality clothing), means that missions must be carried out in a more tactical manner, studying the position and movements of the enemies to place them wisely. explosives and set the best attack strategy. Once the enemies become aware of our presence, the fights can also become very chaotic thanks to the presence of both infantry soldiers and powerful armored mechs armed with machine guns or grenade launchers, so each clash must be planned well, perhaps trying to take out as many enemies as possible without alerting the others. In case of loss of health, we have two mechanisms to recover it: there is the classic use of medical kits, which however must be found, or we can wait for our na’vi metabolism to automatically heal us, but to do this we will always have to keep ourselves full by filling a special indicator by consuming food.

The investigation mechanics are also interesting, which see us explore game areas in search of interesting elements to connect to each other, or which see us use the SID, a special “hacking gun” that allows us to overcome electronic defenses of devices via maze-like minigames. A very useful tool also in combat, because it allows us to temporarily disable mechs or defensive turrets, as long as we manage to get close enough to hack them. Finally, the crafting mechanics are inevitable, which allow us to create better clothing or even new arrows and explosives, as long as we have the basic materials.

The gaming experience is by no means short, although still not very long: by focusing only on the main story the game will last about twenty hours, while with the secondary ones and exploring the game world you can reach up to 30-40 hours or so. more. Personally, I recommend not ignoring secondaries even if they aren’t the greatest variety; they are used to level up and tackle the story missions more easily, which can become very challenging especially in the last quarter of the game. And if you want a hand, the game also supports two-player online co-op, allowing you to experience adventures together with a friend. The game is localized in Italian as regards texts and subtitles, while speech remains in English as is now customary for Ubisoft.

Amore

The beauty of Pandora

– The best, and frankly amazing, look of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is undoubtedly the graphic one, and specifically the creation of the various biomes of Pandora: the Western Frontier is full of lush vegetation, with a density of foliage rarely seen in a video game, and all rendered in a very realistic way (with peaks of photorealism in some specific biomes), with extremely defined textures and without annoying pop-up effects. On Xbox Series

Tactical combat

– The game’s fights are generally satisfying, especially thanks to a more tactical approach that favors ambushes, the placement of mines and in any case the planning of each fight. This is partially ruined by a not too elaborate enemy AI, but the battles are still exciting and challenging.

I hate it

Uninteresting story

– Maybe if you are a big fan of the world of Avatar this doesn’t matter to you, but personally I found the story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora rather banal and lacking in bite. The characters, above all, are uninteresting and the dialogues are largely boring, but in general the plot is rather forgettable. Sin.

Mission design lacunoso

– Quite a few missions in the game have a difficult to read structure, with little information on the location of the objectives or what we have to do; this often leads us to go around in circles trying to understand what we really need to do. Many missions also lack checkpoints between even very long phases of the same mission, which forces us to do everything again in the event of death, which is not a rare occurrence. The progression in the main story also often places us in front of missions of too high a level, forcing us to grind boring secondary missions to level up, while the world map itself, when we have to move from one point to another, is impractical often making it difficult to even find the next mission marker. These are fundamental elements for a game of this type, which should have received more care and it is surprising that Ubisoft, now very expert in open world design, has made similar mistakes.

Some annoying bugs

– Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It’s not free from bugs, including some issues that forced me to restart it several times because they wouldn’t go away even after I died. In one case it happened to me that, when the enemies discovered me in an RDA structure, they shot me and managed to hit me even when I was behind cover or even in other rooms, as if the structure had no walls; more than once, however, it happened that, after being killed in combat, the mission restarted with the enemies already on alert and capable of identifying me even when I was well hidden. Both cases were resolved with a restart of the game, so nothing blocking, but they were still annoying episodes.

Let’s sum it up

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora reproduces the world of Pandora very effectively, with rich and often visually stunning environments; The tactical approach to combat is also good, which often sees us using our heads and stealth techniques rather than attacking enemies openly. What it fails to do, however, is offer us a compelling story, while various problems in the design of the missions risk making it frustrating at times. This makes it more recommended for die-hard fans of the world created by James Cameron, while if you are simply looking for a good open world title it may not fully satisfy you.

