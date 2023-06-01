Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 1 June 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 1 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate is today 117.2697 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest was 117.2687 dinars.

