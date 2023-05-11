Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 11 May 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 11 May 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro 11 May 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 11, 2023.

Izvor: Smart Life/ Pexels/ Pixabay

Today’s official middle exchange rate is 117.2900 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2889 dinars to the euro.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the highest was 117.2687 dinars.

See also  All 21 people on board survived a plane crash in the United States-International Perspective-Huasheng News

