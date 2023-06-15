Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June 2023 | Info
The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2734 dinars for one euro, announced by the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2748 dinars for the euro.

Today, the dinar will be worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year.

The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest on June 12, when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

