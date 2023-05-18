Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 18 May 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 18 May 2023 | Info

by admin
The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 18, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2840 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2855 dinars to the euro. The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the highest was 117.2687 dinars.

