Average exchange rate of the euro 21 April 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 21, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate for today is 117,2808 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2847 dinars for one euro.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. Since the beginning of the year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, while the highest was 117.2783 dinars to the euro.

