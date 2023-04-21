Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 21 April 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro 21 April 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 21 April 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 21, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official intermediate exchange rate for today is 117,2808 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2847 dinars for one euro.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. Since the beginning of the year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, while the highest was 117.2783 dinars to the euro.

(WORLD)

The official middle exchange rate will be 117.2808 dinars for one euro tomorrow, she announced National Bank of Serbia.

Today, the official middle exchange rate is 117.2847 dinars for one euro.

See also  Powell's remarks tend to be dovish, international gold prices fluctuate and close up

You may also like

Retrograde Mercury on April 21st affects the 4...

How to tell if a tick has bitten...

The Legacy, the super champion Giacomo eliminated after...

Bangladesh, what remains of Rana Plaza

mondo podcast sixth person about Euroleague and Aba...

duško ivanović about the sailor red zvezda match...

Daily horoscope for April 21, 2023 | Magazine...

Juve only wins on the pitch: the Europa...

Festival du Livre de Paris 2023, Italy guest...

Colombian president visits US, calls for end to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy