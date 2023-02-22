The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for February 22, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official average exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is today 117,3216 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to Tuesday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.2 percent yesterday and amounted to 110.1508 dinars to the dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 1.7 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 5.6 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is at the same level.

