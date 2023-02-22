Home World Average exchange rate of the euro 22 February 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro 22 February 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 22 February 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for February 22, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official average exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is today 117,3216 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to Tuesday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.2 percent yesterday and amounted to 110.1508 dinars to the dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 1.7 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 5.6 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is at the same level.

(WORLD)

See also  France, 3.8 magnitude earthquake on the border with Switzerland

You may also like

Daily horoscope for February 22 | Entertainment

Crime of Silì, the autopsy: “Chiara killed by...

Nicola Valente, the essential joker of Corini’s Palermo

London fashion week 2023, the 5 brands not...

Reasons and unreasons of the No Pass –...

Usa, the daughter of Malcolm X sues the...

Nemanja Matić on football in Serbia and Croatia...

«Family is union between man and woman, the...

Gue Pequeno in concert in Palermo, will be...

New earthquake in Syria, people flee to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy