Average exchange rate of the euro 22 June 2023 | Info

by admin
The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for June 22, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Goran Sivački

The official intermediate course is today 117,2939 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

The dinar is worth 0.0 percent more than a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

