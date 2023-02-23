Home World Average exchange rate of the euro 23 February 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 23 February 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro 23 February 2023

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for February 23, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117,3284 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to Wednesday, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.1 percent on Wednesday and amounts to 110.1468 dinars per dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 2.2 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 5.8 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is at the same level.

