Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 23 June 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro 23 June 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 23 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for June 22, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić/Shutterstock

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.3072 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar is worth 0.0 percent more than a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

(WORLD)

See also  Wagner mercenaries, that's who they are and how much they earn

You may also like

Vasco Rossi, a van of the concert workers...

Explosion in Paris, digging through the rubble: the...

Dodik on Viktor Orban’s visit and support |...

All dead on the Titan: “It was an...

Under 21 European Championships, Italy defeated by France...

gravers broke the aba league record | Sport

Leni Klum showed her face without makeup |...

Daily horoscope for June 23, 2023 | Magazine...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

The centre-right rejects the assault on Bini and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy