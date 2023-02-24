Home World Average exchange rate of the euro 24 February 2023 | Info
The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for February 24, 2023.

Official Intermediate the exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is 117.3388 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to Wednesday, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.2 percent on Thursday and amounts to 110.6031 dinars per dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 2.2 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 5.8 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is at the same level.

