Average exchange rate of the euro 25 April 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2763 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2758 dinars for one euro, which is the highest value of the domestic currency this year. The dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year.

Since the beginning of the year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro.

