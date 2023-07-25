Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 25 July 2023 | Info
The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117.2169 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Monday, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar is stronger against the euro by 0.1 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent, and since the beginning of the year it is stronger by 0.1 percent. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 1.5 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 8.9 percent.

