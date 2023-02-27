Home World Average exchange rate of the euro 27 February 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 27 February 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro 27 February 2023

The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, February 27, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is today 117.3309 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The euro is worth 117.3388 dinars today and for the weekend according to the official middle exchange rate.

The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

