Average exchange rate of the euro 28 July 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for July 28, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is 117.2194 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced. Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2206 dinars to the euro.

The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when 117.2121 dinars were needed for the European currency.

