Average exchange rate of the euro 28 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is today 117.2619 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Tuesday, announced the National Bank of Serbia (NBS). The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent, and since the beginning of the year it is stronger by 0.1 percent. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 2.2 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 3.9 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 3.1 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

