Average exchange rate of the euro 29 May 2023 | Info

This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest was 117.2687 dinars.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Today, the dinar is 117.2771 for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

Today, the dinar will be worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year.

