Average exchange rate of the euro 29 May 2023 | Info

This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest was 117.2687 dinars.

Today, the dinar is 117.2771 for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

Today, the dinar will be worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest was 117.2687 dinars.

