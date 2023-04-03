The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 3, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117,2926 dinars for the euro, which is a slight change compared to Friday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.4 percent. The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.1 percent on Friday compared to the previous day and amounted to 107.6573 dinars per dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 2.6 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 1.2 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.3 percent.

