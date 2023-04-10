Home World Average exchange rate of the euro April 10, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro April 10, 2023 | Info

Average exchange rate of the euro April 10, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, April 10, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate is today 117.2804 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

