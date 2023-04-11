Home World Average exchange rate of the euro April 11, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro April 11, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro April 11, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2880 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2804 dinars for one euro. The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

(WORLD)

See also  TIM, stop the old analog modems: when and how to withdraw

You may also like

New York, fire triggered by the battery of...

80-year-old bid for re-election: I will participate in...

Kurt Volker: “The mole could be an insider...

after Sanremo, the country of Marco Mengoni wins...

Renovated houses before and after | Magazine

Biden: Planning to run for re-election in 2024...

Ministries of the MUP tested the statics of...

“Sorry for the boos at the ‘Barbera’”

“We had more clear chances than the rosanero”

Weather forecast Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy