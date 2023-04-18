Home » Average exchange rate of the euro April 18, 2023 | Info
The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 18, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is 117.2783 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year.

The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

