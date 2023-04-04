Home World Average exchange rate of the euro April 4, 2023 | Info
World

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 4, 2023.

Official intermediate course dinars to the euro is 117.2896 dinars per eurowhich is a slight change compared to Friday, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.4 percent. The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.1 percent on Friday compared to the previous day and amounted to 107.6573 dinars per dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 2.6 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 1.2 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.3 percent.

