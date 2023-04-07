Home World Average exchange rate of the euro April 7, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro April 7, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 7, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2805 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The official intermediate course was yesterday 117,2821 dinar for one euro.

The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

