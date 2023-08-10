Average exchange rate of the euro August 10, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is today 117,2071 dinar for one euro, which is the highest value of the dinar in relation to the European currency this year, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117,2103 dinar za evro

The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro.

