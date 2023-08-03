Average exchange rate of the euro August 3, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for August 3, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2185 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2150 dinars to the euro.

The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when 117.2121 dinars were needed for the European currency.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:11 AN ECONOMIST ADVISES WHAT TO CONVERT MONEY TODAY: You shouldn’t play just ONE card! Today it is important not to lose a LOT Source: Kurir televiija

Source: Kurir televija

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

