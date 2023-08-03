Home » Average exchange rate of the euro August 3, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro August 3, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro August 3, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for August 3, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,2185 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2150 dinars to the euro.

The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when 117.2121 dinars were needed for the European currency.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:11 AN ECONOMIST ADVISES WHAT TO CONVERT MONEY TODAY: You shouldn’t play just ONE card! Today it is important not to lose a LOT Source: Kurir televiija

Source: Kurir televija

(WORLD)

See also  in the runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu- Corriere TV

You may also like

Villa Kennedy on the French Riviera is for...

Delays in U.S. Treasury Department Threaten Billions in...

Minister Sanja Vlaisavljević granted police protection Info

Tragic Suicide: Man Jumps from 16th Floor of...

Niger, the US orders the partial evacuation of...

Numerous fires break out in Palermo and its...

Zrinjski vs. Breidablik from Iceland in the Europa...

Turkish President Urges Russian President Putin to Prevent...

Weather forecast August 3, 2023 | Weather forecast

Palermo continues training in Pinzolo, Buttaro “We want...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy