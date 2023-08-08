Average exchange rate of the euro August 8, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Today, the dinar has slightly changed its value against the euro and the official middle exchange rate is 117.2227 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when 117.2121 dinars were needed for the European currency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

