The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for March 3, 2023.

Official the average exchange rate of dinars against the euro in the amount of 117.3218 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Thursday, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was stronger by 0.4 percent on Thursday and amounts to 110.6809 dinars per dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 2.7 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 4.2 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is at the same level.

