by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro July 18, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, July 18, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate is today 117.2248 dinars for one euro, which will be the highest value of the dinar against the European currency since the beginning of the year, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and 0.1 percent more than at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro.

