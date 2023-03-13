Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 13, 2023 | Info
World

by admin
The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for March 13.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official intermediate exchange rate today is 117.3013 dinars for one euro, announced by the National Bank of Serbia. On Friday, the euro was worth 117.2990 dinars according to the official middle exchange rate.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when the euro needed 117, 7627 dinars, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

