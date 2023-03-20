Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 20, 2023 | Info
The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, March 20, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate is today 117.3152 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, according to the official middle exchange rate, the euro is worth 117.3013 dinars.

The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

