Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 22, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro March 22, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro March 22, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117.3076 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Tuesday, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.3 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar on Tuesday was stronger by 0.6 percent compared to Monday and amounted to 108.8702 dinars per dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 1.1 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 1.6 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 1.2 percent.

(WORLD)

See also  The virus sequencing results of the current round of epidemic in Shanghai are still Omicron BA.2 and BA.2.2 variants | Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference-Mobile News

You may also like

K.EY / 22-23-24 March 2023 in Rimini: sustainability...

daily horoscope for March 22 | Fun

Miami: Giorgi beats Kanepi, eliminated Cocciaretto and Paolini

Palermo, clandestine race with buggies at the Albergheria,...

Baked Trout Recipe | Magazine

Daily horoscope for March 22, 2023 | Magazine...

Palermo, IVS contributions: time-barred tax bills

CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI / ‘A new way of seeing...

Udinese | Marino: “Total harmony with Sottil. Becao...

Putin-Xi Jinping summit, the analyst: “Beijing needs a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy