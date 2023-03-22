The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117.3076 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Tuesday, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.3 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar on Tuesday was stronger by 0.6 percent compared to Monday and amounted to 108.8702 dinars per dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 1.1 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is weaker by 1.6 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 1.2 percent.

