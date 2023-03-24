The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Friday, March 24, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Samir Cacan

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro is 117.3375 dinars per euro, which is a slight change compared to Thursday, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The dinar against the euro is at the same level as a month ago, and on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.3 percent.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar on Thursday was weaker by 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday and amounts to 107.7183 dinars per dollar. The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 2.8 percent than a month ago, at the annual level it is weaker by 0.4 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.3 percent.

