Average exchange rate of the euro March 6, 2023



The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, March 6.

The official intermediate exchange rate is today 117.3118 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. According to the official middle exchange rate, the euro is worth 117.3218 dinars today and for the weekend.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

