Average exchange rate of the euro May 5, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 5, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2954 dinars for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

The official middle exchange rate was 117.2923 dinars for the euro yesterday.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the lowest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the highest was 117.2687 dinars.

(WORLD)

The official middle exchange rate will be 117.2954 dinars for one euro tomorrow, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

