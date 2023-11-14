Average exchange rate of the euro November 14, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for November 14, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar amounts to 117.1807 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. On Monday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.1814 dinars to the euro.

The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, and 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, while the strongest was when the euro was worth 117.1701 dinars.

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

