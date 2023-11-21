Home » Average exchange rate of the euro November 21 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro November 21 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro November 21 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar to the euro will be 117.2201 dinars tomorrow, which is a slight change compared to Monday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it will be stronger by 0.1 percent, and by 0.1 percent since the beginning of the year. The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar is stronger by 0.2 percent today and amounts to 107.1384 dinars to the dollar.

The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 3.4 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 6.5 percent, and since the beginning of the year it has strengthened by 2.8 percent.

BONUS VIDEO

07:34 CHECKS, ALLOWED MINUS, INSTALLMENTS AND LOANS: From Ektefera, they advise that it is the smartest thing to get into debt Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(World)

See also  Argentina, Cristina Kirchner sentenced to six years in prison for corruption

You may also like

the package arrives only with accessories

Almost 70,000 migrants have crossed the Darien heading...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

FMS 4: MC Gui knocks out Nego do...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Marie Ulven bought a sports car after a...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Real Madrid beats Sevilla FC and stays ahead

There has been a new US and UK...

Wonka debuts at MAX – MONDO MODA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy