Average exchange rate of the euro November 21 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar to the euro will be 117.2201 dinars tomorrow, which is a slight change compared to Monday, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it will be stronger by 0.1 percent, and by 0.1 percent since the beginning of the year. The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar is stronger by 0.2 percent today and amounts to 107.1384 dinars to the dollar.

The dinar is stronger against the dollar by 3.4 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 6.5 percent, and since the beginning of the year it has strengthened by 2.8 percent.

Source: Kurir television

