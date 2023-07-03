Home » Average exchange rate of the euro on July 3, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro on July 3, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro on July 3, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for July 3, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2348 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

See also  UEFA reduced the penalty for Serbia | Sports

You may also like

Daily horoscope for July 3, 2023 | Magazine...

«Since January I knew that I would leave....

Clashes in France, cars on fire against the...

Russian State Television Accuses Head of Wagner Company...

France, the attack on a mayor and the...

Sgarbi’s video at Maxxi in Rome: insults, vulgarity...

Darko Miličić on Željko Obradović and Bogdan Bogdanović...

Global Development Initiative Progress Report Highlights Achievements in...

Osmani presented the plan for Kosovo Info

“Palermo city is beautiful. Corini? I tell you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy