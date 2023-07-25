Home » Average salary for May 2023 | Info
World

Average salary for May 2023 | Info

by admin
Average salary for May 2023 | Info

The average May gross salary in Serbia is 118,992 dinars.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The Republic Institute of Statistics announced that the average May gross salary in Serbia is 118,992 dinars, while the average net salary is 86,220 dinars.

Net salary represents earnings without taxes and contributions. Compared to the same period last year, gross and net earnings in the period January-May are nominally higher by 15.5 percent, and in real terms lower by 0.1 percent.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the average gross and net earnings for May are nominally higher by 16.2 percent, and in real terms by 1.2 percent. Median net earnings for May amounted to 66,244 dinars, which means that 50 percent of employees earned earnings up to the stated amount.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:11 AN ECONOMIST ADVISES WHAT TO CONVERT MONEY TODAY: You shouldn’t play just ONE card! Today it is important not to lose a LOT Source: Kurir televiija

Source: Kurir televija

(WORLD)

See also  "Marital duty", sentenced to France before the European Court

You may also like

Moscow, no renewal of the agreement on Ukrainian...

Does the American dream still exist?

Bad weather in Val Camonica, 16-year-old Chiara Rossetti...

DOJ takes legal action against Texas for unauthorized...

“Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before...

The Bruce Springsteen concert at Monza park is...

The Gaslight Anthem recruit Springsteen for their new...

Residents of Rhodes, Greece, Desperate for Aid as...

Nick Cave is already finishing his next album

Harry tries to make peace, but William and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy