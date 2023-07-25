Average salary for May 2023 | Info

The average May gross salary in Serbia is 118,992 dinars.

The Republic Institute of Statistics announced that the average May gross salary in Serbia is 118,992 dinars, while the average net salary is 86,220 dinars.

Net salary represents earnings without taxes and contributions. Compared to the same period last year, gross and net earnings in the period January-May are nominally higher by 15.5 percent, and in real terms lower by 0.1 percent.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the average gross and net earnings for May are nominally higher by 16.2 percent, and in real terms by 1.2 percent. Median net earnings for May amounted to 66,244 dinars, which means that 50 percent of employees earned earnings up to the stated amount.

